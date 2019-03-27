2 youth injured as govt forces open fire in Kuger Kulgam

March 27, 2019 | Agencies

Two youths were injured after government forces allegedly opened fire on a group of protesters at Kuger area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir on Wednesday evening.

Reports reaching a local news agency said that the two youths Faizan Ahmad (8) and Suhail Nazir Bhat (18) were injured after a joint team of police and army allegedly opened fire on a group of protesters at Kuger area.

A senior doctor at PHC Qaimoh said that Faizan has received bullet injuries in his right shoulder and Suhail had a bullet wound in the left thigh.

Both of them have been referred to district hospital Anantnag, however, the doctors further referred them to Bone and Joint hospital Barzullah Srinagar for advanced treatment. The locals also alleged that the government forces burnt down a cowshed in the village.

SSP Kulgam Gurinderpal Singh said that a petrol bomb was hurled on the joint team of army and police and it hit a cowshed which caught fire. “We have registered a case in this regard.”

Asked about how the youth suffered bullet injuries, the SSP said: “We have reports about pellet and not bullet injuries.”

