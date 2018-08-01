2 youth held for assaulting traffic cops after video goes viral

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Two youths were seen assaulting a traffic police party in a video, which has gone viral, have been arrested, Police said on Wednesday.
The video wherein Scooty borne youth, assaulted traffic police party at Polo View while the traffic cops were discharging professional duties has gone viral on social media.
“Cognizance was taken by Police Station Kothibagh and an FIR No 71/2018 under section 353 RPC was registered,” the spokesman said.
During the course of the investigation, it surfaced that one “culprit” namely Mir Nauman resident of B. K. Pora Nowgam was identified and subsequently arrested.
In continuation of the investigation of the case, one more accused Mir Hanan resident of B. K. Pora, Nowgam was also arrested. (GNS)