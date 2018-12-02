2 years on, Health Deptt yet to fill vacant post of deputy director dentistry

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Nov 30:
Even after passing of two years, the health department has failed to appoint deputy director dentistry for Kashmir division hampering oral health care services.
An official at Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) told Rising Kashmir that the post of deputy director dentistry has remained vacant after the retirement of Dr Fayaz Ahmad on Mar 31, 2017.
“The delay in filling of the post has affected field works which are important for the oral healthcare services. This itself reveals how much non-serious the authorities are,” he said.
A senior doctor at Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) Srinagar said the vacant post has pushed back the oral health care at the administrative level.
“The department has also failed to come with a policy for the appointment of dental surgeons as no such post has been created in the past 10 years leaving the vital area in shambles,” he said.
The former minister for Health and Medical Education, Bali Bhagat had in September 2017 promised that the government will fill the post but the promise proved a hoax.
In the past ten years, the health department has failed to advertise dental surgeon posts leaving more than 3000 aspirants worried.
President Society of Dental Surgeons J&K, Dr Imtiyaz Banday said there are around 600 posts of dental surgeons vacant in the state.
“Among them, 300 are alone in Kashmir. These posts need to be created to cope up with the patients' load on peripheral hospitals. Administrative hurdles have hampered the process,” he said and urged the authorities to fill the vacant post at the earliest.
Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Kunzes Dolma said previously they had prepared a list of dental surgeons and in that one doctor from Leh was qualifying but he refused to take the chair.
“We are on it. Now we are planning to prepare a seniority list and the post will be filled accordingly. It is being worked out and we are trying to streamline it,” she said.
Dolma said the process will take some time and admitted that the delay in filling of the post has affected the oral healthcare services in the valley.