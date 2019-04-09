2 years on, Govt fails to utilize Rs 16 Cr for Brari Nambal lagoon conservation

April 09, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Locals blame LAWDA, SMC for defunct drainage, foul smell

Contractors hesitate to work, dredging to be done in next two weeks: LAWDA

Two years after the government announced 16 crore rupees for the conservation measures to restore pristine glory of Brari Nambal lagoon in Downtown, LAWDA has failed to spend the allocated money, leaving the lagoon at the verge of extinction.

Locals at Baba Demb blamed the Lakes and Waterways Develop­ment Authority (LAWDA) and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for their ‘lackadaisical’ approach towards the water body.

According to the locals, foul smell emanates from the water body as several drains of the area flow directly into the water body. “Foul smell has caused respiratory problems among the local population,” they said.

They said the government has started some projects in the area but they are focusing on less important issues.

In August 2017, the government approved conservation and beautification of Brari Nambal Lagoon in State Annual Action Plan under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) at an estimated cost of Rs 16.91 crore.

Muhammad Yousuf, a local said the government is aware of everything inside the water body but they are acting as mute spectators.

“Government has started the beautification work on walkways and embankments but the main problem is still unnoticed. The main problem is of drainage and encroachment but they will never address it the way they should,” he alleged.

Yusuf said Brari Nambal lagoon has become the most polluted linkage of Dal Lake and is on the verge of extinction, despite promises for vibrant drainage in the area by the successive regimes as nothing has been done so far.

“Piles of garbage can be seen floating in the water body with foul smell emanating from the spot. It has shrunk in its size and has become a dust bin now where people throw all kinds of dirt and waste matter including the plastic bags,” he said.

Another local resident, Ghulam Nabi Kichloo said the government is deliberately neglecting the basic issues of the water body. He alleged that LAWDA is responsible for the ‘mess as they grab money in the name of preservation of water bodies.’

“4-5 man drains directly flow into the water body and for the years there has been no dredging. The weed part continues to be there as also the encroachment has not been removed,” Kichloo said.

He said the authorities till now have only done the cosmetic measures for the aesthetics while pollution abatement measures remain yet to be implemented.

Vice Chairman LAWDA, Sajad Hussain told The Rising Kashmir that he had recently taken the charge of the authority and has no knowledge about the project.

Superintending Engineer, LAWDA Aijaz Ahmad Khan said they are currently working on the project and dredging will also be included in the project.

Regarding delay in the dredging work, Khan said some contractors are not working properly which is the main reason for the delay in the mega project. He assured that in the next two weeks the work will be started in the water body.

Khan also informed that apart from 16 crore rupees granted under AMRUT, they have also sent a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for 8 crore rupees to the Tourism Department which, he said, is approved.

“The payment is stopped until some ground is done. Contractors have money but they hesitate to work,” he said.