2 years on, construction of Batamaloo mini-secretariat yet to start

June 08, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Documentation complete, structure will be come up in next two years: Div Comm

Two years have passed, the government has failed to construct much-awaited mini-secretariat in Batamaloo. Except digging the foundation for the basement, nothing has been done so far on the construction site.

The project was announced in 2017, during the PDP-BJP government to accommodate government offices which are to be shifted according to 2035 - Srinagar Master Plan.

The foundation for the project was laid by the then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The administrative complex was supposed to be a state-of-the-art centre, housing many offices of the district and provincial administration.

Earlier in 2017, authorities shifted Batamaloo Bus stand to Parimpora which resulted in two-month strike by the transporters. The construction of mini-secretariat remains halted affecting the livelihood of hundreds of shopkeepers.

There were around 1200 shopkeepers who were running their businesses inside the bus stand and were badly hit when the government shifted the bus stand in September 2017.

Ali Muhammad, a car mechanic in the market said the government has snatched their livelihood as they ‘blindly’ shifted the bus stand to Parimpora.

“They did gave a thought about the livelihood of thousands of families which were associated with this traditional market,” Muhammad said adding that the mini-secretariat could have been constructed anywhere.

Another trader Ishaq Ahmad said there are hundreds of kanals of land under Defense Ministry in Srinagar where the mini-secretariat could have been proposed but they came and snatched our livelihood.

Spread over an area of 114 kanals of land, the mini-secretariat in the first phase for Rs. 49.93 crore would have 32 officer spaces, 80 staff rooms, 32 staff halls, and two spacious meeting halls. The building would be equipped with six elevators, a common facility centre and basement parking facility for 80 vehicles.

The project will be built at a cost of Rs 100 crore and the administrative complex will be a state-of-the-art centre housing many offices of the district and provincial administration.

According to a senior official in the administration, work on the prestigious project will be started very soon. “It was delayed due to some issues with the contractors but now all things have been resolved,” he said.

In 2018, the then Union Minister of State for Planning and Development, Ajay Nanda had said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR), amounting to Rs 49.93 crore for the proposed Mini Secretariat Complex-Phase-I has been prepared and the tenders for the said work were being floated.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan said the documentation of mini-secretariat has already been finished and construction will be completed within next two years.