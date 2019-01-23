2 years after conducting JOT exam, JKSSB yet to fix criteria

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Jan 19:
Two years after conducting the examination for the post of Junior Occupational Therapy (JOT), the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) is said that the board is yet to fix the selection criteria.
The written examination of the post (JOT) notice number 03 of 2016 was conducted by the prime recruiting agency JKSSB on April 02, 2017 followed by interviews which was conducted on 10th of August last year.
This information was revealed by the Public Information Officer (PIO) in a response to the queries of Right to Information (RTI) filed by Ashiq Husain Mir in which the applicant has sought information regarding the criteria, interview, shortlisting and selection.
The PIO in a reply to the RTI No SSB/Adm/RTI/S-163/2018/2547, dated 28-12-2018 said, “No criterion has been fixed by the board till date.”
However, besides the criteria, interview and shortlisting the applicant under the RTI Act 2009 has also sought the information regarding the advertisement notification from JKSSB.
According to the applicant, out of a total number of points (100), the written test of the post was of 80 points while as the viva examination consists of 20 points.
Furthermore, the applicant in an RTI has asked for the date of inspection, relevant records Under Section (U/S) (I) of J&K RTI Act 2009 in which the PIO has replied with “FINAL selection list is yet to be finalized and at this stage the record cannot be provided for inspections.”
One of the candidates Iqbal Ahmad (Name Changed) who has been shortlisted for the post said, “The written examination of the JOT was of 80 marks and then I appeared for the viva which probably would be of 20 marks.”
Iqbal said that he is confused that why JKSSB is not putting the criteria of the post in public domain.
JKSSB, Public Relation Officer (PRO) Suhail Ahmad Malik said, “Ideally criteria for the posts are created first.”
“There may be some confusion and we will see on what basis the PIO has sent this information to the RTI applicant,” he said.