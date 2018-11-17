 2-year-old dies in absence of critical care ambulance in Kishtwar

Protests break out against district administration, hospital authorities
Imran ShahKishtwar:
Massive protests were held on Friday in this hilly town after a 2-year-old boy died after district hospital authorities allegedly failed to provide critical care ambulance to him.
The minor boy, Abdul Manan son of Mohammed Sultan of Kochhal in Chattro in Kishtwar, was ailing and his condition was critical as he was suffering from acute pneumonia.
When Doctors in the Government District Hospital failed to provide him needed care, as per the family, they referred him to Jammu for specialized treatment.
The poor family alleged that hospital authorities did not provide critical care ambulance for the minor so that he could be shifted to Jammu. “Though he was shifted to Jammu in an ambulance and its driver allegedly charged us Rs 3800,” they alleged.
“The family travelled 280 km without ventilator to Jammu where their child died due to lack of facilities provided by the authorities concerned,” said the family members said.
They said that the hospital authorities allegedly taunted at them when they asked them to provide critical care ambulance that “your son will not die of phenomena.”
However, he died while being shifted to Jammu.
“What would be more tragic for a poor parents whose son had died an hour back, and they had no money and hence, they travelled in a public bus pretending that their son was sleeping,” a relative said.
As soon as news spread about the death of the child, massive protests took place against the Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar and hospital administration for their alleged failure to provide timely support to the family.
The protests were led by Municipal Committee member Sajjad Najar who demanded an FIR against erring officials.
Later, Tehsildar Kishtwar Shoukat Hayat Mattoo pacified the protesters and assured all possible help and action.