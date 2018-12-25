About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

2-week workshop concludes at CUK

Published at December 25, 2018 12:40 AM 0Comment(s)69views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 24:

 The two-week workshop on Research Methodology, organized by the Department of Management Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), concluded here on Monday.
The valediction began with the remarks from Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, workshop coordinator in the presence of Prof. Farooq Ahmed Shah, Head of the Department and workshop Director.
Dr. Mushtaq spoke on need of such workshops in building strong research acumen among the budding research scholars.
Prof. Farooq Ahmed Shah expressed gratitude to the university administration in general and Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir in particular for providing all the support for successful conduct of the workshop.
Prof. Abdul Gani, Director, Research and Development, also interacted with the students and gave a brief about how the advent of new technology and software like SPSS and TurnItin has provided new opportunities and posed new challenges for research scholars.
Prof. S. Fayaz, Dean, School of Business Studies advised the scholars to adopt new ways and techniques for generating better and unbiased results out of the research projects.
The function concluded with the participants' feedback about the workshop, followed by certificate distribution.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top