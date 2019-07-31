2-week summer school on ‘quantum mechanics’ begins at IUST

July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Two-week summer school on ‘quantum mechanics’ began at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) here.

The summer school, being organized by Department of Physics, is an intensive training programme attended by quantum mechanics experts from across the country, said a statement issued by varsity publicity wing.

Dean School of Engineering and Technology, Prof. AH Moon, who was the chief guest in the inaugural session, suggested that innovative ways of teaching quantum mechanics may be explored to make quantum mechanics interesting for the engineering students. “There is need to understand the basic sciences that are instrumental for understanding the functioning of the various devices,” he added.

Vice Chancellor, Cluster University, Srinagar Prof. Sheikh Javid, who was the guest of honour, expressed concern over the drop of admission in undergraduate courses in natural sciences in the valley, particularly Physics and Mathematics. He stressed on the need of finding ways in order to motivate maximum students into these subjects.

Dean School of Sciences, Prof. GM Rather, highlighted the various interpretations of quantum mechanics and how the perception of reality was changed by the concept of “Schrodinger`s Cat”. Prof. Manzoor Ahmad Malik from University of Kashmir hailed the efforts of IUST and the Department of Physics in particular, in organizing such an event. Earlier, in-charge head, Department of Physics, Farooq Hussain welcomed all the participants and gave brief introduction about the importance of quantum mechanics in Physics and how its advent turned the tide of philosophy.

