2 specially-abled Kashmiris eye Cricket World Cup

To participate in selection trails in Haryana
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, November 16:
Two specially-abled youths from Kashmir qualified for final trials for the selection of Physically Challenged Indian Cricket Team for World Cup to be held in London, UK next year.
Forty five players from 28 states have been selected for the 3-day selection trails that will take place at Bhiwani in Haryana from 3rd December, 2018.
Jaffer, who hails from Natipora area of Srinagar along with Amir Hussain from Sopore are the only two players from the state who were picked for national trails to be conducted by Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI).
The trails for first ever physically challenged World Cup organized by International Cricket Council (ICC) will commence.
Jaffer’s journey in life has been very tough since childhood. He suffered from a fever when he was two and a half years old which, according to him, caused disability in him.
Despite facing hardships in walking and running Jaffer earned name in the game of cricket.
“Even though I am a physically challenged but my dream is to play for India. I have a chance to play for the disabled Indian Cricket which will be no less than a dream come true,” Jaffer said.
Jaffer along with Amir caught the selectors’ eyes during their trails and training sessions at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium at JKCA.
Jaffer’s video went viral on social media in which he is seen running like a medium pacer and hitting ball to all the corners.
“This is has been possible because of my family as they supported me throughout my journey and have stood by me during tough times,” he said.
Jaffer added that he used to play 4 to 5 matches every week.
“Since I had the freedom to play, I used to play almost every day throughout the week and my hard work has finally paid off,”he said.