Published at March 03, 2019 12:05 AM 0Comment(s)324views


2 soldiers, 2 civilians killed in Indian firing: Pak Army

Sajjad Hussain

Islamabad, Mar 2:

 Pakistan Army said Saturday that two of its soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with Indian forces near the Line of Control.
The soldiers were killed in the Nakiyal Sector of the LoC, it said.
"Reports of casualties of Indian troops and damage to post due to effective response by Pakistan Army," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said in a statement.
Separately, the army said Indian firing was continuing across the LoC, which killed two civilians and injured two others, including a woman.

