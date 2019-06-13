2 shops demolished in Kulgam town

A team of officers headed by ADC Ghulam Hassan Sheikh today demolished two shops at the main market in Kulgam town.
The shops had come up in violation of the law on irrigation channel that had blocked the interior link road too putting hundreds of residents to trouble.
People appreciated the move of the administration for carrying out the drive.
