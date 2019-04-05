2 R&B engineers issued showcause notice

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News:

Nodal Officer for Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on Thursday issued final showcause notice to the two Engineers of R&B department Baramulla after the said Engineers failed to explain their position within stipulated time period.



Accordingly, Executive Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer of Baramulla R&B Sub division violated the guidelines envisaged in the Model Code of Conduct after which they were served a showcause notice. The said officers didn’t comply to the directions issued through the notice.



Taking serious note of the lackadaisical approach extended by the said officers, the Nodal Officer MCC today issued final showcause notice and reprimanded them of taking stringent action as per law, if the officers fails to comply with the notice.