About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

2 quakes jolt JK

Published at November 30, 2018 12:04 AM 0Comment(s)297views


2 quakes jolt JK

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 29:

Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.3 and 3.7 struck Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday but there were no reports of any damage or loss, officials said.
“The first quake of magnitude 4.3, which occurred at 2:30 pm, had its epicentre in Ladakh at a depth of 10 km,” officials of the Disaster Management Department said here.
This was followed by another tremor of magnitude 3.7 that took place at 3:12 pm at a depth of 10 km in the same region, they said.
No loss of life or property has been reported so far, the officials said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top