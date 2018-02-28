2 policemen killed in Quetta

AgenciesQuetta
At least two policemen were killed after unknown assailants opened fire at Quetta's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hameedullah Dasti's car this morning.
According to The Express Tribune, the Balochistan police has confirmed the incident and said, "DSP Dasti remained safe in the attack."
Two policemen killed were identified as Muhammad Thair and Ayoub shah.
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemning the attack called for an immediate probe into the case.
"Terrorists don't deserve any leniency," Bizenjo said.
On February 14, four security personnel were killed in a similar attack carried out on their vehicle.
The assailants have repeatedly targeted security personnel and government officials in Quetta
