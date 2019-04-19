2 police officers among several cops injured in clashes on poll day

April 19, 2019 | Agencies

Two senior police officers were among several cops injured during violence on Thursday when polling was held in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency (PC), spread over three central Kashmir districts of Badgam, Srinagar and Ganderbal.

A spokesman of the Jammu and Kashmir government said late Thursday night that during the polling for Srinagar PC, several incidents of stone pelting on government forces and polling staffs were reported.

During the election process, forces came under severe stone pelting who had congregated at various places.

Consequently, several police and force personnel including two Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and several other cops got injured due to stone pelting.

In an incident of stone pelting at Hyderpora, a civilian (driver) identified as Mohammad Yaseen Dar aged 22 years sustained critical injuries in his head. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is stated to be critical, they said.