2 PHE officials suspended for negligence of duty

Published at October 17, 2018 12:41 AM


Srinagar, October 16:

The Government today suspended Assistant Executive Engineer and Establishment Clerk of PHE Division, Budgam for online registration of Casual, Seasonal Labours/Workers (CSLWs) engaged on need-based for a limited period before 2009 against the norms.
According to the order issued by Secretary PHE and I&FC: “in pursuance of the provisions of Rule 31 of J&K Civil Services, Classification and Control Rules, 1956 pending enquiry of the officer/ official, are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect.”
During the period of their suspension, they (suspended officials) shall remain attached with the Chief Engineer, I&FC Department, the order added.

 

