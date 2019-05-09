2 PDP workers shot at in Shopian

May 09, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Unidentified gunmen shot at and injured two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) workers in Zainapora area of south Kashmir's Shopian on Wednesday.

A police official said militants abducted two persons from their chemist shops in Zanapora area of Shopian today afternoon.

“The militants later shot at and injured the duo at Rebbon village, about two kilometres away from the spot where from they were abducted,” he said.

The injured were identified as Irfan Ahmad Lone, 28, son of Abdul Hameed Lone of Zainapora and Muzafar Ahmad Bhat, 30, son of Ghulam Mohmmad Bhat of Zainapora.

Both the injured were taken to Sub District Hospital Zanapora, where from they were referred to Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Anantnag.

Doctors at the hospital said that Irfan has bullet injury in abdomen and Muzaffar in thigh.

Both the injured were PDP workers.

Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Senior PDP leader Sartaj Madni visited the hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured.

PDP president and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack on her party workers.

"Condemn the dastardly attack on PDP workers in Shopian. My heart goes out to these two bravehearts and I pray for their speedy recover. Only barbarians would kill innocents & cause bloodshed during the holy month of Ramzan. Their warped version of Islam has no place in our society," Mehbooba tweeted.