2 Pak soldiers killed in Tangdhar sector: Army

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 14:
Two Pakistani soldiers were killed by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said Tuesday.
He said Indian troops carried out operations last night after the ceasefire violations.
"In retaliatory action to unprovoked ceasefire violations and repeated attempts to facilitate infiltration by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector, own troops carried out calibrated operations last night in which two Pakistani soldiers were killed," Kalia said.
An army man was killed in Pakistani troops firing in Tangdhar sector last evening.