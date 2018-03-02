2 Pak soldiers, civilian killed in PaK

AgenciesIslamabad, March 1:
Two Pakistani soldiers and an elderly civilian were killed in Indian troops firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan administered Kashmir, officials said.
“Two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Bhimber sector along the LoC,” military military’s media wing ISPR said.
It said Pakistan Army also responded to Indian unprovoked firing.
“We have got reports of substantial damage to Indian posts,” the ISPR statement said.
The deceased soldiers were identified as Sepoy Muneer Chohan, 32, and Sepoy Amir Hussain, 28.
Meanwhile, PaK officials said an elderly man was killed in Kotli district of PaK today.
“Shelling started at about 7:30am with Indian troops firing volleys of mortar shells at civilian areas,” said Assistant Commissioner Nakyal Waleed Anwar.
He said splinters of a mortar shell hit 70-year-old Nazeer Hussain Mughal in Dheri village at about 10:30 am causing his on spot death.
Anwar alleged that Indian troops were targeting educational institutions where elementary board exams were being held since Tuesday.
