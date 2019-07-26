2 OWGs arrested in Bandipora: Police

July 26, 2019 | M T Rasool

Police here in Bandipora on Thursday claimed to have apprehended two Over Ground Militant Workers (OWG') during an operation.

The Police officials said that OWGs were arrested during an operation launched in collaboration with 27 Rashtriya Rifles.Both were arrested from Turkpora area of Bandipora and their role in facilitating infiltration and providing logistic support to militants has been established ,police said

Arrested OWG’s are believed to be involved in the last year Shokhbaba encounter during which they have they have facilitated the entry of group of 5 militants into this side of Kashmir .Pertinently al the five militants were killed in a fierce gunfight in Sumlar

Police said that two OWG'S namely Mohd Saleem Gojer Banyia son of Abdul Aziz Banyia and Mohd Iqbal Khatana son of Mohd Ismail Khatana resident of Jhandhi Dhara, Rajouri and recovered Arms ammunition and other incriminating material.

In this regard a case FIR No. 80/2019 under section 7/25 Arms Act has been registered and investigation taken up.

"Both OWG'S were arrested after receiving an input, their role in facilitating infiltration and providing logistic support to militants has figured in" SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik said.