March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

2 officials suspended for violating MCC

The District Election Officer (DEO) Bandipora Thursday suspended Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Block Medical Officer (BMO) Bandipora for violating model code of conduct (MCC).
The DEO placed CMO Bandipora Dr. Bilquees and BMO Bandipora Dr Syed Rahman under suspension after photographs and video clips of both officers participating in political activities went viral on social media.
“Photographs and video clips were received through Chief Electoral Officer J&K for inquiry and action against CMO and BMO for their indulgence in political activities and misconduct under Service Rules,” read the order issued by DEO Bandipora.
It stated that the matter was verified through Addition Deputy Commissioner Bandipora (Nodal Officer Model Code of Conduct) who has vide No:DEO/Bpr/2018-19/2071, dated:25.03.2019 submitted his report which prima-facie establishes that Dr. Bilquees has indulged in political activities and that she and Dr. Syed Rehman attended workers meeting of National Conference in which the contesting candidate was also present, which is a case of violation of MCC and misconduct under service rules on part of these officers, the order reads.
"Both the officers were placed under suspension with immediate effect. Additional District Development Commissioner Bandipora shall conduct a detailed inquiry into the conduct of both the officers and submit his report with the recommendation for taking further disciplinary action against them under law," the order reads.

