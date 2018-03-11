2 notorious drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar:
In its continuous endeavour to curb the menace of drug peddling in the district Srinagar, a police party of police station Batamaloo laid a naka (checkpoint) at Reck Chowk Batamaloo and apprehended two drug peddlers identified as Ubaid Niyaz Din son of Niyaz Din resident of New Colony Batamaloo and Dawood Farooq Mir son of Farooq Ah Mir resident of Firdous Abad Lane-9. During search 150 grams of charas and 20 kilograms of poppy straw (Fukki) was recovered from their possession.
In this regard case FIR No. 44/2017 under relevant sections of NDPS was registered in Police Station Batamaloo and investigation was taken up.
0 Comment(s)