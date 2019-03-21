2 nominations filed for Jammu seat

Two candidates Wednesday filed their nominations for the Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary Constituency before the Returning Officer Ramesh Kumar (Deputy Commissioner Jammu).
Syed Aqib Hussain filed his nomination as the candidate of Independent People’s Party and Rajiv Chuni filed the nomination as Independent candidate.
