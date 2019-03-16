2 more Pulwama youth booked under PSA, shifted to Jammu jail

March 16, 2019 |

Authorities have booked two more youth under Public Safety Act (PSA) from Pulwama and shifted them to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu on Friday.

An official said that Nazir Rashid Bhat son of Abdul Rashid of Zagigam, Rajpora and Ashiq Nabi Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar of Rahmoo village have been arrested fortnight ago by police station concerned.

“Several cases were registered against Nazir and Ashiq for creating law and order problem and as such were booked under PSA,” he said.

While Nazir was booked under PSA vide number DMP/PSA/2019/15 and Ashiq booked vide number DMP/PSA/2019/17. After execution of PSA, both the youth were shifted to Kot Bhilwal jail in Jammu. A number of people have been booked in recent past and included Jama’at-e-Islam leaders.