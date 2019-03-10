2-month Green Skill Development prog concludes

March 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In line with the Skill India Mission, the two month-long Green Skill Development programme organized by the Department of Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing (DEE&RS) concluded here today.

Commissioner/Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi had inaugurated the certificate course on ‘Sustain and Enhance Technical Knowledge in Solar Energy Systems’ under the skill development programme on January 17, 2019 for which 20 candidates were shortlisted.

The course was aimed at training the youth in skill development on different technologies used for harnessing the solar energy as well as installation, operation and maintenance works involved in the various solar energy systems.

A valedictory function was held today on the successful completion of the course by the first GSDP batch at DEE&RS, Jammu where all the successful candidates received a certificate of recognition from the Chief Guest B. Siddhartha Kumar, PCCF/Director, Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing.

On the occasion, the PCCF said that investing in young people and realizing the demographic dividend is one of the most effective investments Governments can make to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

“Such Skill Development Programmes with an agenda of improved education outcomes, relevant skills and competencies and access to decent jobs, youth can help accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals, fostering a prosperous, sustainable and equitable socio-economic environment for all and building peaceful and inclusive societies and realize a future that is safe, secure and prosperous for all,” he added.