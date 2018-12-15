2 minors among 7 killed in Reasi accident

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 14:
At least seven people including two minors were killed and three others injured critically in a tragic road mishap in Reasi district
A police official said a vehicle (Wagon-R) met with a mishap while negotiating a sharp curve at Surjandar area of Reasi after driver lost control over the over loaded vehicle.
He said ten people including two minors were travelling in the car having capacity of five. “In the mishap, seven people including two minors died on spot while three others were shifted to Government Medical College Jammu for specialised treatment”.
The victims, according to police, were returning after attending a marriage party.
The deceased were identified as Bikram Singh (9) son of Bhori Singh resident of Chourakote in Bhomag tehsil, Pankaj Singh (8) son of Uttam Singh of Chourakote, Raghu Nath (20) son of late Balwant Singh of Bhomag, Karan Singh (40) son of Balak Ram of Harote Kote, Bhomag, Ram Singh (14) son of Baldev Singh, Surdhol Singh (22) son of Jameet Singh resident of Atranakote, Bhomag, and Romesh Singh (25) son of Gandharb Singh resident of Atranakote in Bhomag.
The injured were identified as Uttam Singh son of Manshi Ram resident of Chourakote, Pardev Singh son of Bhodhi Singh resident of Harote Kote, and Lehar Singh son of Tej Ram resident of Harote Kote in Bhomag tehsil in Reasi district.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Nikhal Gogba told PTI that an FIR has been lodged against the driver of the vehicle.
“He may have been under the influence of liquor,” he said.