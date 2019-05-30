2 militants pulled alive from debris in Kulgam gunfight

May 30, 2019 | Shafat Mir

60 protestors injured in clashes with forces

Locals Wednesday pulled out two militants alive from the rubble of a house damaged in an encounter between militants and forces in Tazipora-Mohammadpora village of Kulgam district.

An encounter had raged in the wee hours of Wednesday after forces had laid siege here last night after receiving inputs about presence of militants in a residential house.

“The exchange of gunfire began after forces advancing towards the suspected spot were attacked by the hiding militants. The cordon was laid at around 11 pm last night following specific information about the presence of a group of militants who managed to flee from the spot taking cover of darkness,” a police official said.

He said nobody was retrieved alive from the encounter site.

Locals, however, rubbished the police claim saying two militants were pulled out alive from the rubble as forces retreated from the spot due to intense stone pelting by thousands of protesters.

“Two militants were pulled out alive from the debris of the house damaged in the encounter after forces called off the operation as they couldn't find any dead body in the rubble,” the locals said.

They said the forces were compelled to retreat as thousands of protesters managed to reach near the gunfight spot and started pelting stones on the forces.

“Soon after the forces left the spot, locals converged at the spot and were able to pull out two militants alive from the destroyed structure while three others had already fled from the spot in the cover of darkness,” the locals said.

The militant duo was paraded on shoulders by jubilant crowd in the area amid pro-freedom and pro-militant sloganeering.

The mobile Internet service was snapped in Kulgam district as precautionary measure as soon as the gunfight broke out.

Meanwhile, about sixty protesters were injured in clashes that erupted near the encounter site between youth and forces personnel.

Chief Medical Officer Kulgam, Dr Fazil Ali Kochak confirmed pellet injuries to at least 51 protesters, who were treated at Public Health Center Mohammadpora.

According to Medical Superintendent District Hospital Kulgam, six injured were brought to the hospital in the morning. “One of injured youth had received bullet injury in abdomen and he was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment”.

“Three other youths were hit by pellets in eyes. They were also referred to Srinagar hospital,” he said.

Three more youths with pellet injuries were brought to District Hospital Anantnag, from where two were taken to Srinagar while one was treated in the hospital.

Meanwhile, a shutdown was observed in Anantnag and Kulgam towns over killing of a local militant, Faisal Nazir in a gun battle in Kachwan Kokernag area of Anantnag district yesterday.

Faisal, a native of K P Road area of main town Anantnag, had joined militancy 45 days back.