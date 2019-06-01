2 militants killed in Tral gunfight

June 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with forces in Nannar village of Midoora in Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.

A police official said a joint team of Army's 42RR, SOG and 180 BN of CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Nannar, Midoora area of Tral after receiving inputs about presence of militants there.

“The troops during the search operation came under fire from militants who tried to break the cordon. However, the forces returned the fire, triggering off a fierce gun battle”.

In the ensuing gunfight, two militants were killed.

The identity of the deceased militants and the outfit to which they owe allegiance was being ascertained

The house where militants were hiding was damaged completely after it was blasted and razed into rubble by the forces.

The authorities suspended mobile internet services in Police District Awantipora after the gunfight started. GNS