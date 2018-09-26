2 militants killed in Sopore gunfight

Noor ul HaqSopore, Sep 25:
Two militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with forces in Tujjar area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.
A police official said army’s 22 Rashtria Rifles, SOG and CRPF men cordoned off Nowpora, Tujjar area of Sopore following credible inputs about presence of militants in the area last night.
“The militants tried to break the cordon taking advantage of the darkness. They fired on the force personnel, who retaliated,” he said.
SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal said in the late night shootout militants tried to break the cordon but couldn't escape.
He said the cordon was tightened and search operation was launched again in the morning.
“During the search operation, militants hiding in the residential area fired on forces. The fire was returned by troops, triggering an encounter. In the ensuing gunfight, two militants were killed in the gunfight,” SSP said.
He said police was ascertaining identity of the deceased militants.
"We have called two families, one from Tujjar and another from Kralgund Handwara to identify the bodies. We have reports that one of the deceased militant is Abdul Majeed Mir of Tujjar and another is Abdul Gani Khawaja of Kralgund Handwara," SSP said.
Police said some arms, ammunition and incriminating material was recovered from the encounter site.
“Police has registered a case in this regard and investigation taken up,” a police officer said.
After the encounter, mobile internet was blocked and all educational institutions closed in sub-division Sopore.