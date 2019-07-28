2 militants killed in Shopian gunfight

July 28, 2019 | Javed Sofi

Munna was involved in June 17 IED attack on army in Pulwama: Police

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander and a Hizbul Mujahideen militant were killed in an encounter with forces on Saturday in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

A police official said a cordon and search operation was launched by forces comprising 44 Rashtriya Rifles, 23 Para, CRPF and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday evening in Bonbazaar area of Shopian after receiving inputs about presence of militants there.

The combing operation continued throughout the night in Beigh Mohalla, Naik Mohalla and Khanday Mohalla.

“A search party came under militant fire in Khanday Mohalla when they were approaching towards a makeshift hut of aluminium sheets today morning,” the official said.

He said the fire was returned by troops, triggering an encounter.

In the ensuing gunfight two militants were killed.

The deceased militants were identified as Mir Zeenat Ul Islam son of Mohammad Ishfaq Mir of Turkawangam, Shopian and Pakistani national Munna.

A police spokesman said it was a combined group of HM and JeM. “Zeenat was affiliated with Hizb while Munna belonged to JeM”

Police said both were involved in carrying out attacks on forces establishments.

"Zeenat was involved in abduction and killing of a civilian Irfan Hameed of Zainapora. He was also involved in case FIR 23/2019 of police station Zainapora in Shopian,” the spokesman said.

He said Munna was involved in IED attack on army vehicle in Arihal village of Pulwama on June 17 this year in which two army men were killed and many others injured.

Police also accused him of recruiting local youth into militant ranks.

After performing lego medical formalities, body of HM was handed over to heirs for burial.

A large number of people participated in his funeral prayer amidst chanting of pro freedom and anti Indian slogans.

After multiple funerals, he was laid to rest in his native village.

Zeenat had joined militant ranks on March 23 this year.

Two youth were injured in clashes between forces and stone pelting youth near the site of gunfight.

Some youth hit the streets after the encounter and pelted stones on forces to disrupt the anti militant operation.

The forces personnel retaliated by firing teargas smoke shells and pellets.

A few youth sustained pellet injuries in the clashes.

The injured were shifted to district hospital Shopian.

Doctors at the hospital said that they received two youth with superficial injuries and both of them were discharged after treatment.

Authorities snapped mobile internet in Shopian after gunfight started.