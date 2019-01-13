2 militants killed in ongoing Kulgam gunfight

Shafat HussainAnantnag, Jan 12:
Two militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight with troops in Katapora area of Yaripora in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.
A police official said army's 35 Rashtria Rifles and SOG Kulgam launched a joint cordon and search operation in Katapora area of Yaripora in Kulgam in the afternoon after receiving credible inputs about presence of some militants there.
He said while the combing operation was going on, militants fired on the search party.
“The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter. In the ensuing gunfight, which was going on, two militants have been killed,” the official said.
He, however, said bodies have not been recovered yet.
“The operation was going on,” he said.
As per a local source, two militants managed to escape from the gunfight site.
Sources said Albadar commander Zeenat ul Islam was among the militants trapped in the area.
The forces have installed flood lights in the area to prevent militants from escaping from the besieged area.
The youth converged near the encounter site and clashed with the force personnel, who fired tear gas shells to disperse them.
The intense clashes were going on in the area.
Authorities have snapped mobile internet in the Kulgam district as a precautionary measure.