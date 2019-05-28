2 militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir forest

May 28, 2019 | Agencies

Two militants were killed during gunfight that erupted between them and government forces in the forest area in south Kashmir district of Anantnag on Tuesday.

Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Army, Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police and CRPF on Tuesday in Kachwan forest in Anantnag.

However, when security forces were moving towards a particular area, militants hiding there, fired at them with automatic weapons, ensuing in a guinfight.