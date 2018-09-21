2 militants killed in Bandipora gunfight

M T RasoolBandipora, Sept 21:
Two militants were killed in gunfight with troops in Kutasathri area of Shokhbaba Sumlar in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday.
A joint team of police, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off Shokhbaba village in Sumlar Bandipora in the morning after inputs about presence of militants there.
As the forces zeroed-in on a residential house during the search operation, militants hiding inside opened fire on troops.
The fire was returned by the troop, triggering a gunfight.
In the ensuing gunfight, which continued for several hours, two militants were killed.
Sources said both the militants were part of militant group roaming around the Bandipora township.
They said identity of the deceased militants and the outfit to which the owe allegiance was being ascertained.
After the killing of militants in the encounter, people took to streets in Arin and its adjoining villages, and clashed with police and paramilitary forces.
The additional force personnel were rushed to the area as security officials suspected that more militants were hiding in the area.
SSP Bandipora Sheikh Zulfikar said two militants were killed in the gunfight.
He said the combing operation is going on.
"We are expecting more success,” SSP added.
Meanwhile, suspected persons lobbed a hand grenade towards Police Station, Rajpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in the evening.
The grenade exploded with a big bang without causing any injuries or damage.