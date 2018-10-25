2 militants killed in Anantnag gunfight

Shafat HussainAnantnag
Two militants were killed in an ambush at Nai Basti locality in Arwani area of Anantnag district on Thursday.
As per sources three militants were caught in an ambush laid by joint forces belonging to Army, CRPF and police. Two militants were killed in the brief shoot-out while the third one managed to flee.
The search for the third militant is on and the area is still cordoned.
The brief gunfight has also triggered protests in the area with several youth being injured in the clashes.
The slain militants have been reportedly identified as Sahir from Arwani and Owais Ahmed Lone from Hawurah village of Kulgam district. However there has been no official confirmation and police tweeted that the operation is underway.
Further details are awaited.