2 militants killed in Anantnag

May 29, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Engineer Faisal had joined Jaish 45 days back

Two militants were killed in an encounter with forces at Kachwan area of Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A police official said on a specific input, cordon and search operation was laid in Kachwan area of Kokernag in Anantnag district by joint team of forces including 19 RR of the army and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday morning.

As the searches were being conducted, hiding militants fired on forces.

“The wire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter. In the ensuing gunfight, two militants were killed,” he said.

Soon after the encounter broke out, authorities snapped mobile internet services while clashes broke out in few areas of main town Anantnag.

The deceased militants were identified as Faisal Nazir, who had a degree in Bachelors in Technology (B.Tech) and was presently residing in K P Road Nai Basti area of Anantnag and a foreigner.

Faisal had joined Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit only 45-days back.

A police spokesman said incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

“It was a clean operation and no collateral damage took place during the exchange of fire,” he said.