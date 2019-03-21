2 militants killed, 3 paratroopers injured in Baramulla Kalantra gunfight

March 21, 2019 | Agencies

Two militants have been killed and three para commandos wounded in a gunfight that started on Wednesday late evening between government forces and militants in Baramulla district.

Official sources told a local news agency that the gunfight began after army's 52 RR, 29 RR, Special Operation Group of Police (SOG) and CRPF on Wednesday evening launched a search operation in Kandi area of Kalantra belt based on inputs about the presence of militants.

Additional reinforcements of 3 Para commandos were rushed to the area this morning. During the course of the gunfight, two para commandos including an officer of Major rank and a soldier of 29 RR were injured. The injured were evacuated to army's 92 base hospital Badamibagh Srinagar for treatment, where two are said to be critical.

The forces had also busted a militant hideout in the area last evening.

A senior police officer said that two militants were killed in the gunfight which ended late this evening. "The bodies of both the militants were retrieved along with as many weapons".

DSP Headquarter along with three policemen and an ambulance driver was among two civilians injured in day-long clashes that erupted in the area soon after the forces resumed search operation this morning. All the injured were taken to nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, in wake of the gunfight, authorities had suspended internet service in the northern district.

[GNS]