March 22, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

2 militants killed, 3 Army men injured in Kandi gunfight

 Two militants were killed and three army men including an officer injured in gunfight in Bandepayeen village in Kandi area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.
A police official said during the cordon and search operation (CASO) in Bandepayeen, militants fired on troops in the morning, triggering an encounter.
“At least 2-3 militants are firing on troops from an under construction building of education department. The building is on a hilly slope making it a bit difficult for troops to retaliate. Operation is going on and it will take time to flush out the hiding militants,” he said.
Additional troops were rushed to the village to tighten the siege.
Defence spokesman in Srinagar Colonel Rajesh Kalia said two militants have been killed in the gunfight so far.
“An army officer and two army men were injured in the gunfight. They have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar,” he said.
Earlier, on Wednesday evening during a cordon and search operation, militants fired indiscriminately on forces in Nambalnar Kandi area of Baramulla.
“Due to darkness and inclement weather, the operation was halted for the night,” a police official said.
Bandepayeen and Nambalnar villages, according to sources, fall in the same hilly forest range of Kandi area of Baramulla.
They said taking advantage of darkness and dense forests, militants fled from Nambalnar area but were again trapped in Bandapayeen area of Kreeri.
A police officer said a joint cordon and search operation was launched by army’s 29 RR, Special Operation Group (SOG) of police and CRPF at Nambalnar Baba Reshi area in Baramulla at around 10 am on Wednesday after receiving specific inputs about militant presence.
“As the forces laid siege around the area and started searches, militants fired on the forces. More reinforcement was sent to the area and adjoining areas. On Thursday morning, contact was again established with the militants,” he said.
Police said a hideout used by militants was also busted by forces in Nambalnar area.
Following the gunfight, authorities suspended mobile internet services in Baramulla.
Intense clashes were also reported in Bandepayeen area following the gunfight.
Locals said during the clashes, two youth received pellet injuries in Bandapayeen area.

 

 

