2 militants, civilian killed in Shopian

May 17, 2019 | Javed Sofi

Two militants and a civilian were killed in a brief encounter in a village of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday.

A police official said a cordon and search operation was launched in apple orchards around Hendew village of Shopian in the afternoon after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there.

"As the forces were approaching towards a suspected spot, militants hiding in the area fired on the forces. The fire was returned by troops, leading to an encounter," he said.

The official said in the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed.

He said a third body of a civilian Ishtiyaq Ahmad Bhat son of Dawood Ahmad Bhat of Hendew Shopian was retrieved from the encounter site.

The deceased militants were identified as Shakeel Ahmed Dar son of Ab Gani Dar of Tukroo village and Yawarn Mushtaq son of Mushtaq Ahmad of Thokerpora Zainapora.

Shakeel had joined militant ranks on April 21, 2019 while Yawar on September 30, 2018.

Earlier, a police spokesperson had claimed in a statement that three militants were killed and their bodies retrieved from the encounter site.

He further said an army man Sepoy Rohit sustained injuries in the gunfight.