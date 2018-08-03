About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

2 militants, Army soldier killed in Sopore gunfight

Published at August 03, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Two militants and an Army soldier were killed in a fierce gunfight, which ensued early on Friday morning in Sopore, where authorities have suspended mobile internet and also ordered closure of schools as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, an Army jawan was also injured in the exchange of fire.


A police spokesman said that following specific information about the presence of militants at Drusoo Watergam in Sopore, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the area.

However, when the security forces were moving towards a particular area, militants hiding there opened indiscriminate firing with automatic weapons, they said, adding that troops also retaliated ensuing in a gunfight.


Two militants were killed, he said.

 

