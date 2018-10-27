2 militants, Army man killed in Sopore gunfight

SOG camp, Army camp attacked in Shopian
Noor ul HaqSopore, Oct 26:
Two militants and an Army man were killed in a fierce gunfight at Pazalpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.
A police official said based on credible inputs about presence of militants in area, joint teams of army’s 22 RR, SOG and CRPF 92 bn launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Pazalpora area of Dangiwacha in Sopore.
SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal said as search operation was going on, militants fired on the search party.
“The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed,” he said.
Iqbal said it seems they are foreigners but still “we are ascertaining the identity of deceased militants”.
He said in the initial exchange of fire, an army man of 22 RR received serious bullet injuries and was evacuated to 92 base hospital for medical attention.
“The injured army man identified as Lance Naik Brijesh Kumar succumbed to injuries at the hospital,” SSP Sopore said.
Police said incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.
Following the encounter, all educational institutions in Rafiabad were closed and complete shutdown was observed in the area.
Meanwhile, militants today attacked an SOG camp in Shopian district in south Kashmir.
A police official said militants in the evening fired at a joint SOG and CRPF camp at Gagren area of Shopian.
He said forces retaliated and no loss or injury was reported during the brief encounter.
It was the second militant attack in Shopian today.
Earlier, in the afternoon militants attacked 42 Rashtriya Rifles camp in Mantribugh village of Shopian, in which an army man sustained injury.