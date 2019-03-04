2 militants among 8 killed in 50-hour Handwara gunfight

‘Deceased militants had planned to carry out Fidayeen attack’
Javid AhmadSrinagar, March 03:
Two militants were killed in a fierce gunfight, spanning nearly 50-hours that also left five forces personnel and a civilian dead in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday.
Police and Army said two militants were killed in a gunfight with the forces at Babagund village of Handwara while paramilitary CRPF man, who was injured in the gunfight earlier, succumbed to injuries.
The identity and the association of the deceased militants are being ascertained while the CRPF man, who succumbed at Army’s 92-base hospital in Srinagar, was identified as Sham Narayan Singh Yadav of CRPF 92 battalion.
“Bodies of both the militants were recovered from the gunfight site,” Police said.
Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary said the gunfight lasted three days and took place in a congest area.
“The area was congested. The forces always try to maintain restraint so that there is no collateral damage,” Choudhary told reporters in Handwara.
He identified one of the deceased militants as Kabulla, a Pakistani, while the identity of other militant is being ascertained.
A senior Police officer, who wished not to be named, said Kabulla’s was believed to have been active in Valley since 2017 as his name had figured in several cases.
“He was the top commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba and had planned to carry out some Fidayeen attack in the Valley,” the officer said.
On February 28, the forces launched a crackdown following inputs about the movement of militants in the area.
Sources said the initial contact was established with militants at around 1 am on Friday and in the subsequent gunfight, the militants were believed dead.
They said when the forces started combing the gunfight site, the militants again opened fire in which four forces’ personnel comprising two CRPF men and two policemen were killed and several others injured.
The slain forces men were CRPF Inspector Pintu Kumar and constable Vinod besides two policemen Naseer Ahmad Kholi and Ghulam Mustafa Barah.
A civilian Waseem Ahmad Mir was also killed during clashes near the gunfight site on Friday.
The gunfight had turned fierce that elite Para commandos from 3 and 9 battalions were on Saturday assist large contingents of Army, Police and CRPF in the anti-militancy operation.
The militants were changing their locations within the cordon, the sources said.
They said intermittent exchange of fire continued till final offensive was launched Sunday morning and the militants were finally killed.
Police said anti-militancy operation posed considerable difficulties to the forces due to the topography of the area.
“The area where the militants were hiding was very congested and civilians in the adjoining houses had to be evacuated to the safer places,” the spokesman said.
He said incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of gunfight.
“Police has registered a case and the incriminating materials retrieved from the site of gunfight have been taken in the case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other cases,” the spokesman said.
Three houses belonging to Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Fayaz Ahmad Peer and Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat of Babagund besides two cow sheds were razed during the gunfight in which the forces used heavy ammunition.
Meanwhile, clashes again broke out near the gunfight site on Sunday when the forces were conducting last searches to retrieve the bodies of the decesed militants.
Witnesses said as protesters started thronging toward the gunfight site, the forces fired tear smoke shells to disperse them.
Meanwhile, a team of officials from the Health department were initially not allowed to take first aid kit besides essentials including baby food and biscuits to the families, who were reportedly stuck inside their houses in the area.
“We were not allowed to meet the families,” the health officials said.
However, later the team was allowed to visit the families after the area was sanitized.