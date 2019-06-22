2 LeT militants trapped in CASO in Kishtwar

June 22, 2019 | IMRAN SHAH

Two Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militants are believed to be trapped in a cordon laid by troops in the forest area of Kishwan in mountainous district.

Sources told Rising Kashmir that forces launched cordon and search operation (CASO) in dense forests of Kishwan after receiving credible information about presence of two LeT militants.

They said as troops were conducting searches in the dense forest area, they came under fire from militants hiding there.

“The fire was returned by troops and both sides exchanged gunfire for some time,” sources said.

They said as the forces tightened the siege, militants took advantage of thick forest and managed to escape from the spot.

“Forces are continuing the search operation,” said the sources.

Additional troops were rushed to the area to tighten the siege and prevent militants from escaping from the area.