2 LeT militants killed in Sopore gunfight

May 31, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in a daylong gunfight with troops at Dangerpora village in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.

A police official said following credible inputs about presence of militants, a joint team of army’s 22 RR, Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF personnel cordoned off Bunpora Mohalla in Dangerpora village of Sopore in the morning and launched searches in the area.

“As the forces conducted door to door searches in the area, militants hiding in the area fired on the forces. The fire was retaliated, triggering an encounter. In the ensuing gunfight, both the hiding militants were killed,” they said.

The deceased militant was identified as Naseer Ahmad Mir alias Tawseef son of Mohammad Yousuf of Shalpora, Brath Kallan, Sopore and Asif Ahmad War son of Ghulam Nabi War of Aftab-Mohallah, Warpora, Sopore.

"Both the militants were involved in a series of attacks on forces establishment. A case FIR No. 141/2019 U/S 307/RPC, 7/27 I. Arms Act was registered in Police Station Sopore and investigation taken up," a police spokesman said.

After the encounter started, authorities suspended mobile internet services in Sopore and also ordered closure of some educational institutions in the townb.