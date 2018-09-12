2 LeT militants killed in Handwara gunfight

One of them was involved in killing of Hurriyat activist in Sopore: Police
Militants attack Sopore army camp with grenades
One of them was involved in killing of Hurriyat activist in Sopore: Police
Noor ul HaqHandwara, Sep 11:
Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with forces in Galoora area of Langate, Handwara in border district of Kupwara on Tuesday while militants attacked an army camp in Sopore in Baramulla district.
A police official said a joint search operation was launched by police, CRPF and army men in Galoora area of Langate in Handwara early in the morning after credible information about presence of two Lashkar militants there.
He said while troops were conducting searches, they came under fire from militants hiding in the area.
“The fire was returned by the troops and in the ensuing gunfight, two LeT militants were killed,” the official said.
He said arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.
The deceased militants were identified as Furqan Rashid Lone alias Adil of Langate, Handwara and Liyaqat Ahmad Lone alias Sahaba alias Umar Khalid of Harwan, Sopore.
Commander 7 Sector RR Brigadier Dharam Raj Rai while addressing a press conference at Handwara said both the militants belonged to Lashkar.
“It was a precise operation based on credible inputs. We have reports that both these militants were involved in killing of civilian Hakeem Sultani,” he said.
In wake of militant killings, authorities snapped internet services in Sopore and Handwara parts while district administration Kupwara suspended class work in Government Degree College Handwara and all Higher Secondary Schools of Handwara, Mawar and Langate Zones today as a precautionary measure.
A police spokesman said Furqan was wanted in a number of cases registered at Police Station Handwara.
He said Liyaqat had a long history of involvement in militancy related activities and was wanted in a number of cases.
“Liyaqat along with two other LeT militant Gani Khawaja and Majid Mir was involved in killing of Hurriyat activist Hakim-ur-Rehman Sultani at Bomai, Sopore on Saturday last,” the spokesman said.
Amid chanting of pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans, Liyaqat was buried at martyrs’ graveyard in Harwan, Sopore. Thousands of people participated in his funeral.
Thousands of people also participated in funeral prayers of Furkan in Handwara.
Furkan had joined militant ranks four months back.
He is survived by brother, sister and parents.
Meanwhile, militants fired two rifle grenades towards 22 Rashtria Rifles camp near Government Degree College in downtown area of Sopore in Baramulla district at around 2 pm.
The grenades exploded with a bang, causing panic in the area.
However, no injuries or damage was reported in the grenade blasts.
After the blasts, shopkeepers pulled down shutters of their shops and business establishments and ran for safety.
The police, CRPF and army men rushed to the area and launched a cordon and search operation to nab the attackers. However, no arrests were reported during the search operation.
Later, students of GDC Sopore came out of the college premises and resorted to pro-freedom sloganeering. They were dispersed by the policemen.
In the evening, militants hurled a grenade towards police station Pattan in Baramulla district.
“Militants hurled a grenade towards police station Pattan in the evening. It exploded with a bang without causing any damage or casualties,” said SSP Baramulla Imtiyaz Hussain.
After the grenade attack, a contingent of police, CRPF and army men cordoned off the area and launched a cordon and search operation to nab the attackers. However, no arrests were reported.