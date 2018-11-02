2 LeT militants killed in Budgam gunfight

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 1:
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed and an Army man injured in an encounter in Zagoo area of Khansahib in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday.
A police officer said police, CRPF and army men on specific information about presence of militants launched search operation in Zagoo area of Khan Sahib in Budgam district in the early hours today.
“During search operation, militants fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated by troops, triggering an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, two Lashkar militants were killed and an army man injured,” he said.
The injured army man was evacuated to army hospital in Srinagar, where his condition is stated to be stable.
The deceased militants were identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Khan son of Abdul Ahad Khan of Brass Arizal Budgam and Mohammad Amin Mir son of Ghulam Rasool Mir of Drangbal Pampore.
A police spokesman said both the militants were involved in series of attacks on security establishments in the area.
“Mukhtar was involved in case FIR No 37/2018 under section 307 RPC, 7/27 Arms Act, 16/18 ULAP Act dated 25.03.2018 in Budgam while Amin was involved in case FIR No 75/2018 under section 18/20/30 ULAP Act at PS Pampore,” he said.
The police urged the locals not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials.
“People were requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosives materials if any,” the police spokesman said.
The authorities suspended mobile internet services in Budgam district following outbreak of the gunfight.