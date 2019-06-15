2 LeT militants killed in Awantipora encounter

June 15, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants including a newly recruited militant, who had joined militancy only a couple of weeks back, were killed in an encounter with forces in Brubanduna village in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.

A police official said a cordon and search operation was launched by Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police and paramilitary CRPF in Brubanduna village at around 4 am after inputs about presence of militants in the area.

He said after sealing all entry and exit points, house to house searches were launched by the troops.

The official said two militants, who were hiding in area, opened indiscriminate fire on the search party.

"The fire was returned by troops and in the brief exchange of fire, a militant was killed," he said, adding another militant managed to escape and took shelter in a residential house.

There was lull for some time after initial exchange of gunfire.

"The searches were intensified to locate the second militant. The fresh gunfire resumed after the militant fired up on the search party. He was killed in the retaliatory fire," the official said.

The deceased militants were identified as Tasaduk Amin Shah son Mohammad Amin Shah of Kadlabal, Pampore area of Pulwama and Irfan Ahmad Digu alias Abu Zarar son of Manzoor Ahmad Digu of Nayun Batapora village of Pulwama.

The deceased were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

Local residents said a two-storey house was damaged after it was set on fire by the forces.

Police said arms and ammunition including a rifle and a pistol were recovered from the encounter site.

After completing legal and medical formalities, bodies of deceased militants were handed over to their legal heirs for burial.

Thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of slain militants in their respective areas amidst chanting of pro-freedom and anti-Indian slogans.

A police spokesman said Irfan was part of groups involved in planning and executing series of attacks on forces establishments.

“He was involved in an attack on forces in Ellahibagh, Pulwama in which a force personal was killed for which a case was registered against him,” he said.

Tasaduk, as per the police records, was involved in killing of a civilian in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar on June 3. “Several militancy-related cases were also registered against him.”

Local residents from Pampore said Tasaduk went missing on June 7 this year after his name figured in killing of a civilian Sameer Ahmad Wani (32) son of Mohammad Yousuf Wani of Khunmoh village.

“He was working as area manager for a company selling iron and steel. He left behind a widow and two minor kids, a daughter, who is in LKG, and a son, who is a student of first primary class. His father, Mohammed Amin Shah was killed during cross firing in Anantnag in 1990,” they said.

Locals said his brother, who was detained by police since the day he went missing, was released on Friday.

Irfan dropped his graduation at first year and joined militancy on July 12, 2018.

Irfan was working on mobile shop before turning militant. He is survived by three siblings besides parents.

At the funeral of Tassaduk at Pampore, some youth pelted stones on forces, who retaliated by firing teargas smoke shells.

Authorities snapped mobile internet in south Kashmir after the encounter.