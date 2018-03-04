2 lakh patients treated at Vaishno Devi hospital in J&K

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
More than two lakh patients have been treated at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana hospital in Kakryal in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir since its inauguration nearly 22 months ago, an official spokesman said today.
The state-of-the-art tertiary care hospital was inaugurated in April 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It caters to patients across more than 20 different specialities with special focus on cardiac sciences and oncology.
Started in partnership with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, doctors at the 230-bed hospital have performed 105 heart surgeries, 400 angioplasties, installed 150 pacemakers and replaced 105 joints over the years, the spokesman said.
He said Governor N N Vohra, the chairman of the shrine board, recently reviewed the hospital's functioning.
"The hospital has treated over 2.05 lakh indoor and outdoor patients during the 22 months of operation," the spokesman said.
Further, 2,740 cancer patients received treatment, GI surgery was performed in 830 cases, 640 patients suffering from various urological ailments were provided treatment and dialysis was performed in 9,500 cases, the spokesman said.
He said subsidised and free treatment valuing Rs 36.76 crore was provided at the hospital during the said period, including for cardiac and joint replacement surgeries and cancer screening.
Of the total member of beneficiaries, 274 pilgrims received free treatment and financial assistance was provided to 135 poor patients under Arogya Yojna, the spokesman said.
He said residents of four nearby villages - Sira, Sool, Kakryal, and Kotla, who parted with their land for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University and Hospital, have been provided free treatment through an insurance policy procured by the Board.
The advanced PET CT-Scan facility for early detection of cancer will be available at the hospital very shortly, the spokesman said, adding that this facility is presently not available in Jammu region.
