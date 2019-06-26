2 lakh Indian pilgrims to perform Hajj this year: Naqvi

June 26, 2019 | PTI

‘2340 women will perform Hajj without Mehram’

A record 2 lakh Indian pilgrims will perform Hajj this year with more than 48 per cent of them being women, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Tuesday.

More than 2,340 women will perform Hajj without "Mehram" (male companion) this year, the Union minister said adding last year, this number stood at 1,180.

Arrangements have made to send these women without the lottery system, he said.

In a first, all applicants from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, will perform Hajj as "their waiting lists have been cleared due to increase in Hajj quota", the minister said.

"For the first time since Independence, a record number of 2 lakh Indian Muslims will go to Hajj this year without any subsidy, on more than 500 flights and from 21 embarkation points across the country," Naqvi said adding 48 per cent of them are women.

"While 1.40 lakh pilgrims will go through the Hajj Committee of India, 60,000 will go through Hjaj Group Organisers," he said.

A total of 19 health centres -- 16 in Makkah and 3 in Madinah -- have been established.

Besides, three hospitals in Makkah and one in Madinah have been established to ensure proper health facilities to Hajj pilgrims, he said.

In the two-day training programme, Hajk deputationists will be given all the information about Hajj pilgrimage, accommodation in Makkah and Madina, transport, health facilities, safety measures among others.

Flights for Hajj will depart from Delhi, Gaya, Guwahati and Srinagar on July 4, from Bengaluru and Calicut on July 7, Goa on July 13, Cochin on July 14, Mangalore on July 17, Mumbai on July 14 and 21 and Srinagar on July 21.

In the second phase, flights will depart from Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow on July 20, Bhopal and Ranchi on July 21, Aurangabad on July 22, Kolkata and Nagpur on July 25, Hyderabad on July 26, Varanasi on July 29 and Chennai on July 31.