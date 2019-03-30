2 labourers die after falling at construction site in Anantnag

March 30, 2019 | Agencies

Two labourers died after falling from an under-construction building at Ashajipora area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.

A police officer told a local news agency that on Saturday afternoon three labourers fell while working on shopping complex that is under construction at Ashajipora.

In the incident, the labourers suffered serious injuries and were shifted to District Hospital Anantnag for treatment. However, two of them succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Farooq Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat of Deetho and Mohammad Ishaq Wagay son of Bashir Ahmad Wagay of Brah Anantnag.

The police officer said that the condition of the third labourer is also stated to be critical and has been referred to Srinagar hospital from Anantnag

The officer said that police has taken cognizance of the incident and further investigations have been initiated.

(GNS, Representational Pic)